Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $754.09 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will report $754.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $741.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $777.60 million. Teleflex reported sales of $711.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.73.

NYSE TFX opened at $348.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $377.74 and its 200 day moving average is $392.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $328.50 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Teleflex by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,152,000 after acquiring an additional 702,287 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 831.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $109,188,000 after acquiring an additional 242,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Teleflex by 370.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,178,000 after acquiring an additional 221,861 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Teleflex by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,740,000 after acquiring an additional 151,813 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

