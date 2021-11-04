GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of GLYC opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.90.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the period. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

