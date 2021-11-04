William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Inogen in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.21). William Blair also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $39.28 on Thursday. Inogen has a 52-week low of $26.90 and a 52-week high of $82.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Inogen by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $813,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $153,242,000 after purchasing an additional 101,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $413,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

