Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

ROIV opened at $7.94 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

