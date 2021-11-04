Loop Capital Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Sell

Loop Capital lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BBBY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.83.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 142.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.0% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

