Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.11% of Selective Insurance Group worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,177,000 after acquiring an additional 310,631 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 482,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,125,000 after acquiring an additional 54,937 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,991 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 54,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 72.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $80.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.03. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $86.25.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.