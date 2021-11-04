Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,697 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of The Western Union worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WU. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the second quarter worth about $98,533,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in The Western Union by 1,365.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,835 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Western Union by 123.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,230 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in The Western Union by 25.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,930,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,277,000 after purchasing an additional 809,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in The Western Union by 967.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 805,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 729,829 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on WU. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities decreased their price target on The Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on The Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.62.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.73. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.91. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

