Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.19% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $36,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,519,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,757,000 after purchasing an additional 56,990 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

In other news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total transaction of $221,416.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,380.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total transaction of $2,264,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,628.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,754 in the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $779.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $771.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $697.18. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $507.22 and a 12 month high of $832.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.