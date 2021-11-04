Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,697 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of The Western Union worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in The Western Union in the second quarter worth about $98,533,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in The Western Union by 1,365.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,835 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Western Union by 123.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,230 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in The Western Union by 25.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,930,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,277,000 after purchasing an additional 809,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in The Western Union by 967.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 805,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 729,829 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on WU. Susquehanna decreased their target price on The Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on The Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.62.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.91. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

