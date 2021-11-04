Kylin Management LLC Takes $26.39 Million Position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 870,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,387,000. Jumia Technologies makes up approximately 2.3% of Kylin Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kylin Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Jumia Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,981,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,619,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,768,000 after acquiring an additional 448,426 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 215,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 170,021 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 342.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 148,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,220,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.61. Jumia Technologies AG has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $69.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

