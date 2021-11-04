Kylin Management LLC Invests $11.06 Million in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,000. Potbelly makes up about 1.0% of Kylin Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kylin Management LLC owned about 4.95% of Potbelly as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBPB. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 54.0% during the second quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,443,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after buying an additional 505,967 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the second quarter worth $3,716,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the first quarter worth $2,406,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the first quarter worth $1,143,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the second quarter worth $1,415,000. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Potbelly alerts:

In other Potbelly news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $25,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.35. Potbelly Co. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 385.28% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Potbelly Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.