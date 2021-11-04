The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.42.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 35.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

