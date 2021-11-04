Jefferies Financial Group Trims Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Target Price to $155.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.36.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN opened at $134.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.58. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $128.61 and a 52-week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,075,109,000 after acquiring an additional 82,465 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,998 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,932 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Global Payments by 20.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,472,000 after buying an additional 715,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Global Payments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,814,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,235,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.