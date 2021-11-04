GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

GXO has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GXO Logistics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.64.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO opened at $98.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $58,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.