Gresham House (LON:GHE) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Gresham House (LON:GHE) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,253 ($16.37) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Gresham House from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Gresham House alerts:

Shares of LON GHE opened at GBX 845.01 ($11.04) on Thursday. Gresham House has a one year low of GBX 715 ($9.34) and a one year high of GBX 970 ($12.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 897.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 891.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £321.11 million and a P/E ratio of 35.06.

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.