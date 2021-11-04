Smart Metering Systems’ (SMS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,185 ($15.48) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.92% from the company’s previous close.

SMS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.28) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Libertas Partners raised their price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smart Metering Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 935.20 ($12.22).

LON SMS opened at GBX 835 ($10.91) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 900.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 873.24. Smart Metering Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 566 ($7.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,038 ($13.56). The firm has a market capitalization of £950.80 million and a P/E ratio of 554.67.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

