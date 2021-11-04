Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,542 ($20.15) to GBX 1,579 ($20.63) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,020 ($26.39) to GBX 1,880 ($24.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 1,760 ($22.99) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,756 ($22.94).

SN stock opened at GBX 1,292.50 ($16.89) on Thursday. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of GBX 1,227 ($16.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,681.50 ($21.97). The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89. The company has a market cap of £11.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,319.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,441.78.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Rick Medlock bought 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,326 ($17.32) per share, for a total transaction of £36,465 ($47,641.76). Also, insider Angie Risley bought 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55) per share, for a total transaction of £3,436.40 ($4,489.68).

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

