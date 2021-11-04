Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CTLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.00.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $136.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. Catalent has a twelve month low of $91.87 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.41 and its 200 day moving average is $119.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Catalent will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $192,892.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $108,182.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,584 shares of company stock worth $28,636,331 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,331,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,982,000 after buying an additional 47,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,720,000 after purchasing an additional 335,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,038,000 after purchasing an additional 240,541 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,101,000 after purchasing an additional 470,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,748,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,386,000 after purchasing an additional 232,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.