Virgin Money UK’s (VMUK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.97% from the company’s previous close.

VMUK has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 201.11 ($2.63).

Shares of LON:VMUK opened at GBX 188.45 ($2.46) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.71 billion and a PE ratio of -16.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 201.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 199.95. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 98.70 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.86).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

