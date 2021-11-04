The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

The City Pub Group (LON:CPC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of The City Pub Group in a report on Thursday.

The City Pub Group stock opened at GBX 115.20 ($1.51) on Thursday. The City Pub Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51 ($0.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 147 ($1.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of £119.66 million and a P/E ratio of -28.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 116.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 123.26.

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 45 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

