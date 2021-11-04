1,800,000 Shares in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Bought by Kylin Management LLC

Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,750,000. Tupperware Brands accounts for about 3.8% of Kylin Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $18.92 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $38.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average is $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $943.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.78.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tupperware Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

