Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,632 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $29,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 100.4% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,459,000 after purchasing an additional 320,826 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,458,000 after purchasing an additional 140,920 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 92.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 206,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,123,000 after purchasing an additional 99,067 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,833,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,928.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 73,807 shares during the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.14.

ZG opened at $65.88 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.04 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.59 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.89 and a 200-day moving average of $106.80.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

