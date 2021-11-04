AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,618 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $29,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,369,000 after acquiring an additional 198,809 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in AutoNation by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 377,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,805,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in AutoNation by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 590,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,022,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

AN stock opened at $122.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.80. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.43 and a 52 week high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 72,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $9,591,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $6,279,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,306,234 shares of company stock worth $162,609,842. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AN. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.14.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

