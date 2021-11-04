Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,188 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $29,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Oshkosh by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Oshkosh by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of OSK stock opened at $111.78 on Thursday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

Several brokerages have commented on OSK. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.93.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.