ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $49.00. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.72% from the stock’s current price.

ON has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ:ON opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $58.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,084,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.