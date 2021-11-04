Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 65.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,307,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 910,801 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 995,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 184,454 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,944,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 637,300 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.26. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.47 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 123.20% and a return on equity of 109.74%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRWD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

