Citigroup Raises ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $64.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ON. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.59.

ON stock opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $58.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Waters acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at $370,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

