Royal Bank of Canada Sells 18,358 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,358 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $37,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 33,336 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMSI. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.25.

MMSI opened at $67.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $49.63 and a one year high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

