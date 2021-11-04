Royal Bank of Canada Has $37.40 Million Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,358 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $37,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,485,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $67.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.63 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.06.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $680,230.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $60,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

