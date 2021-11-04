Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 31,110 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,110 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.60% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $39,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,030.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 27,553 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 85,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

VCR opened at $348.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $239.74 and a 12-month high of $348.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $322.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.64.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.