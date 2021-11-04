Royal Bank of Canada Sells 65,940 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,940 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $38,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $228,000.

BATS EFG opened at $113.05 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.16 and a 200-day moving average of $108.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

