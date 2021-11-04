Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,118 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Integer were worth $38,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Integer by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Integer by 1,798.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Integer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Integer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Integer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Integer news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $1,017,224.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,260.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $99,242.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,663.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,272 shares of company stock worth $1,362,795. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ITGR opened at $90.92 on Thursday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.92.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. Integer had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $305.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITGR shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

