Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2021

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,593,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,318 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $86,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMBS. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 1,436.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 1,771.4% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMBS opened at $53.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.22. iShares CMBS ETF has a one year low of $53.38 and a one year high of $55.89.

