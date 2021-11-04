4,941 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $199.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.85 and a 12 month high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.