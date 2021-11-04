Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 59,490 Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 59,490 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,744,000 after buying an additional 77,400 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 100,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth about $1,370,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,719,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $105,405,000 after purchasing an additional 272,181 shares in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

VOD stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.96. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.