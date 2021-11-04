Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.05). Redfin posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 163.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.91 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

In other Redfin news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $770,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,083 shares of company stock worth $6,097,682. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 70.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 58.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 16.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $47.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.60 and a beta of 1.72. Redfin has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.67.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

