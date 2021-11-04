Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Short Interest Update

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,423,400 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the September 30th total of 3,073,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,078.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNPTF opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.76. Sunny Optical Technology has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $32.09.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPTF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

