Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Shares Down 7.3%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s stock price was down 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.15. Approximately 1,153,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,025,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GTE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$396.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$118.72 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (TSE:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

