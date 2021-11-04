Ltd Ginola Sells 34,730 Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 34,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $90,992.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd Ginola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Ltd Ginola sold 300 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $720.00.

EMAN stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. eMagin Co. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). eMagin had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. The company had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eMagin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMAN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of eMagin by 27,663.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,246,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,735 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 2nd quarter worth $9,214,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eMagin by 3,250.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 1,016,008 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter worth $3,165,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of eMagin by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 204,822 shares during the last quarter. 47.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

