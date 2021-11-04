Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 29,938 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 889,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,938 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Grocery Outlet worth $30,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.91. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

