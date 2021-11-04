Brokerages Anticipate CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. CarGurus posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CarGurus.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on CARG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

CARG opened at $35.33 on Monday. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.81.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 10,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,903.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $140,133.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 587,590 shares of company stock valued at $18,821,497. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,232,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 5.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,038,000 after purchasing an additional 261,517 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 7.7% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,880,000 after purchasing an additional 215,994 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in CarGurus by 108.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 29.5% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,035,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,393,000 after acquiring an additional 463,102 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.