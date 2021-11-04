Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.90

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.90 and last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 33296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $83,973.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,144 shares of company stock valued at $676,344 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 79.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 254,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 112,614 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 99.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 968,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after buying an additional 482,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 13.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

