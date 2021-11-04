Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Trading Down 6%

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)’s share price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.13 and last traded at $71.41. 1,218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 477,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.98.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.06.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08. Danaos had a net margin of 146.11% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $146.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 215,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 40,487 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 35,967 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at $1,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

