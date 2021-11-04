Short Interest in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Drops By 22.0%

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ PID opened at $18.52 on Thursday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $18.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 310,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 48,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 86.3% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 496,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after buying an additional 229,883 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter.

