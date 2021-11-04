Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $68.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LSCC. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $77.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 120.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average is $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $78.14.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,995 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $176,435.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,988 shares in the company, valued at $30,927,043.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $419,664.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,384.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,102 shares of company stock valued at $20,775,117. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,123,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,961 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,805 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $51,349,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 131.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,189,000 after acquiring an additional 780,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

