OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OraSure Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets oral fluid specimen collection devices using proprietary oral fluid technologies, diagnostic products including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. These products are sold in the United States as well as internationally to various clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies is the leading supplier of oral-fluid collection devices and in vitro diagnostic assays to the employment, criminal justice, drug treatment, life insurance and public health markets for the detection of abused drugs and the antibodies to HIV. Based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the Company develops, manufactures and markets oral specimen collection devices, in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered OraSure Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $802.18 million, a P/E ratio of 159.14 and a beta of -0.35.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.16). OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 24.6% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,188,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,443,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 29.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 18,063 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth about $980,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 15.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 82,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

