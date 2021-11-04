Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PLRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Pliant Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $43.92. The stock has a market cap of $636.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.06.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 613.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 37.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

