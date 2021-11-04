Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) PT Raised to $85.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Financial started coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mimecast from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.13.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $79.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.82, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.48. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $38.84 and a 1 year high of $79.84.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $120,295.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $211,278.06. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $771,378.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,720 shares of company stock valued at $15,612,134. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mimecast by 86.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Mimecast by 110.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.