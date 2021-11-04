$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.49. TEGNA posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in TEGNA during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TEGNA during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in TEGNA by 16,021.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in TEGNA by 1,038.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $20.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $22.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.52%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

