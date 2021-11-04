Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Given New $262.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $252.00 to $262.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CMI. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $284.36.

CMI stock opened at $235.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins has a 1 year low of $216.41 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

